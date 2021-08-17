نائب الرئيس الأفغاني يقول على تويتر إنه الرئيس الشرعي المؤقت للبلاد

قال أمر الله صالح نائب الرئيس الأفغاني على تويتر اليوم الثلاثاء إنه موجود في أفغانستان وإنه “الرئيس الشرعي المؤقت” للبلاد.
Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus.
— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 17, 2021
زكان صالح قد قال بعد اجتماع أمني برئاسة الرئيس أشرف غني الذي فر من أفغانستان إنه فخور بالقوات المسلحة وإن الحكومة ستبذل قصارى جهدها لتعزيز المقاومة ضد حركة طالبان.