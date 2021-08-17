شريط الأحداث

نائب الرئيس الأفغاني يقول على تويتر إنه الرئيس الشرعي المؤقت للبلاد

August 17, 2021

قال أمر الله صالح نائب الرئيس الأفغاني على تويتر اليوم الثلاثاء إنه موجود في أفغانستان وإنه “الرئيس الشرعي المؤقت” للبلاد.

زكان صالح قد قال بعد اجتماع أمني برئاسة الرئيس أشرف غني الذي فر من أفغانستان إنه فخور بالقوات المسلحة وإن الحكومة ستبذل قصارى جهدها لتعزيز المقاومة ضد حركة طالبان.

Copyright © 2021 - All Rights Reserved - Beirut Observer - Managed by Siteforbiz.com