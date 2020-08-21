بالصور: زهير مراد يطلق مبادرة إنسانية لدعم ضحايا انفجار بيروت.. ونجوم عالميون وعرب يتضامنون

تتوالى المبادرات الإنسانية لدعم العائلات المتضررة من انفجار مرفأ بيروت، وآخرها مبادرة أطلقها مصمم الأزياء اللبناني العالمي زهير مراد الذي دُمر مشغله بالكامل، الا أن إرادة الحياة كانت الأقوى عنده بالتأكيد على النهوض من الدمار، فكانت الحملة الإنسانية التي أطلقها تحت شعار “Rise From The Ashes”.
وصمم مراد قمصانا (T-shirt) تحمل جملة “Rise From The Ashes” ستعود أرباحها إلى جمعية “فرح العطاء” الإنسانية.
وتفاعل مع الحملة العديد من المشاهير في العالم العربي والغربي، ومن أبرزهم جينيفر لوبيز، صوفيا فيرغارا، كورتني كوكس، اليساندرا امبروسيو، محمد حديد، يسرا، سيرين عبد النور، ملكة جمال لبنان مايا رعيدي وغيرهم.
View this post on Instagram
A big thank you to @jlo for joining @zuhairmuradprivate’s initiative and for her care and support towards Lebanon. To purchase the tee shirt, head over to the link in our bio. All proceeds will be donated to @offre.joie for Lebanon’s disaster relief #ZMrealm #OffreJoie #jlo #TalkAboutLebanon
View this post on Instagram
A big thank you to @mohamedhadid for joining @zuhairmuradprivate’s initiative and for his care and support towards Lebanon. To purchase the tee shirt, head over to the link in our bio. All proceeds will be donated to @offre.joie for Lebanon’s disaster relief #ZMrealm #OffreJoie #MohamedHadid TalkAboutLebanon
View this post on Instagram
A big thank you to @sofiavergara for joining @zuhairmuradprivate’s initiative and for her care and support towards Lebanon. To purchase the tee shirt, head over to the link in our bio. All proceeds will be donated to @offre.joie for Lebanon’s disaster relief #ZMrealm #OffreJoie #SofiaVergara #TalkAboutLebanon
View this post on Instagram
A big thank you to @youssra for joining @zuhairmuradprivate’s initiative and for her care and support towards Lebanon. To purchase the tee shirt, head over to the link in our bio. All proceeds will be donated to @offre.joie for Lebanon’s disaster relief #ZMrealm #OffreJoie #youssra #TalkAboutLebanon