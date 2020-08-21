//Put this in the section
شريط الأحداث

بالصور: زهير مراد يطلق مبادرة إنسانية لدعم ضحايا انفجار بيروت.. ونجوم عالميون وعرب يتضامنون

تتوالى المبادرات الإنسانية لدعم العائلات المتضررة من انفجار مرفأ بيروت، وآخرها مبادرة أطلقها مصمم الأزياء اللبناني العالمي زهير مراد الذي دُمر مشغله بالكامل، الا أن إرادة الحياة كانت الأقوى عنده بالتأكيد على النهوض من الدمار، فكانت الحملة الإنسانية التي أطلقها تحت شعار “Rise From The Ashes”.

وصمم مراد قمصانا (T-shirt) تحمل جملة “Rise From The Ashes” ستعود أرباحها إلى جمعية “فرح العطاء” الإنسانية.




وتفاعل مع الحملة العديد من المشاهير في العالم العربي والغربي، ومن أبرزهم جينيفر لوبيز، صوفيا فيرغارا، كورتني كوكس، اليساندرا امبروسيو، محمد حديد، يسرا، سيرين عبد النور، ملكة جمال لبنان مايا رعيدي وغيرهم.

