بالفيديو: الشاب خالد يطلق أغنية “اسمها بيروت” تضامناً مع لبنان.. ستوجه عائداتها للمصابين في تفجير المرفأ

يعتزم فنان موسيقى الراي الجزائري الشاب خالد إطلاق أغنية مصورة، الثلاثاء، تضامنا مع الشعب اللبناني عقب الانفجار الهائل الذي هز العاصمة بيروت في 4 أغسطس/ آب.
وقال الشاب خالد عبر حسابه على “انستغرام”، إن أغنيته الجديدة، ستصدر في 18 أغسطس/ آب الجاري، تحت عنوان “اسمها بيروت” للتضامن مع الشعب اللبناني.
وأرفق ملك موسيقى الراي تدوينته بفيديو قصير لانفجار مرفأ بيروت، يؤدي عبره بعض كلمات الأغنية الجديدة.
وتعاون الشاب خالد في الأغنية مع منسق الأسطوانات اللبناني رودج، في حين العمل من تلحين الفنان المصري محمد يحيى، وإخراج اللبناني إيلي برباري.
ويشهد لبنان تضامنا رسميا وشعبيا وفنيا واسعا بعد الانفجار الذي وقع في مرفأ بيروت، وخلف 178 قتيلا وأكثر من 6 آلاف جريح، ومئات المفقودين، الى جانب دمار هائل، وخسائر تقدر بنحو 15 مليار دولار، وفق أرقام رسمية غير نهائية.
Having been born and raised in Lebanon and having witnessed all the wars and challenges that this country endured, I can attest that this – by far – is the most outrageous atrocity that lebanon, my country, has witnessed as of yet! In just a glimpse of a moment, on the 4th or August 2020, Beirut faced an explosion that demolished the heart of this city leaving its people hurt, hungry and homeless. In the aftermath of this injustice, and in an effort to help and rebuild, each and every one has a civic duty to provide aid in his own way. The great @chebkhaledofficial -who has an uncontested love for Lebanon- and I, have come together in the hope to reconstruct, rebuild and maybe restore the faith of the Lebanese people. We created a song by the name of ELLE S’APPELLE BEYROUTH ( اسمها بيروت) as an initiative to raise funds for the @lebaneseredcross Calling out to anyone that could aid and donate, no amount is small enough, every dime matters! The Lebanese people have proven over again their resilience and power to overcome, lend them a hand to make the transition easier. In advance we are eternally greatful to each and every person behind these contributions to help in a conflict-free Lebanon! 🙏🏼