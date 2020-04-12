بالفيديو.. بوش حذر في العام 2005 من “مخاطر الأوبئة وسرعة انتشارها”!

نشرت قناة ABC الأميركية فيديو للرئيس جورج بوش الإبن عندما كان رئيساً في 2005، وهو يحذّر من خطورة تفشي وباء في الولايات المتحدة.

وحذر بوش من مخاطر الأوبئة وسرعة انتشارها، قائلاً: “إذا انتظرنا ظهور الوباء، فسيكون الأوان قد فات للاستعداد”.

“If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare," President George W. Bush warned in 2005.

The strategies the U.S. is implementing now to fight COVID-19 came out of work done by the Bush administration, Tom Bossert says. https://t.co/lzuobb2B0Z pic.twitter.com/eocaRtr1q5

