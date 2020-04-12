//Put this in the section
شريط الأحداث

بالفيديو.. بوش حذر في العام 2005 من “مخاطر الأوبئة وسرعة انتشارها”!

April 12, 2020

نشرت قناة ABC الأميركية فيديو للرئيس جورج بوش الإبن عندما كان رئيساً في 2005، وهو يحذّر من خطورة تفشي وباء في الولايات المتحدة.

وحذر بوش من مخاطر الأوبئة وسرعة انتشارها، قائلاً: “إذا انتظرنا ظهور الوباء، فسيكون الأوان قد فات للاستعداد”.




