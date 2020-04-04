المغنية “بينك” تعلن إصابتها بكورونا وتنتقد الفشل الأمريكي في توفير الاختبارات

أعلنت المغنية الأمريكية بينك (40 عاما) في حسابها على موقع (إنستغرام) إصابتها بفيروس كورونا.
وكتبت بينك وهي أم لطفلين الليلة الماضية على حسابها أنه قبل أسبوعين، ظهرت عليها هي وابنها جيمسون (3 سنوات) أعراض مرض كوفيد 19، مشيرة إلى أن طبيبها أجرى لها اختبارا، أثبت إصابتها بالمرض. خضعت الأسرة بأكملها لعزل ذاتي لأسبوعين والجميع الآن بصحة جيدة بعد أن تحولت نتيجة الاختبارات إلى سلبية.
وانتقدت المغنية بشكل حاد واشنطن بسبب فشلها في توفير اختبارات بصورة سريعة وشاملة.
وقالت النجمة الأمريكية: “إنها مهزلة بشكل مطلق وفشل من جانب حكومتنا بسبب عدم جعل الاختبار متاحا بشكل واسع”.
وأضافت أنها ستتبرع بمبلغ مليون دولار توزيعه بالتساوي بين مستشفى (فيلاديلفيا) التي كانت والدتها تعمل بها منذ 18 عاما وصندوق تأمين صحي بمدينة لوس أنجليس.
وشكرت بينك “الأبطال” في قطاع الرعاية الصحية وطلبت من معجبيها البقاء في المنزل.
ويذكر أن بينك تعيش في لوس أنجليس مع زوجها وطفليها.
View this post on Instagram
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️