ابنة الملياردير بيل غيتس تكشف خطوبتها من شاب مصري

January 30, 2020

أعلنت جينفر ابنة الملياردير بيل غيتس خطوبتها من المصري نايل نصار، بعد علاقة صداقة دامت أربعة أعوام.

وذكرت صحيفة “ديلي ميل ” البريطانية أن جينفر (23 عاما) أعلنت نبأ خطوبتها من نايل (28 عاما) أمس الأربعاء من خلال موقع انستغرام لمشاركة الصور.




وكتبت جينفر:” نايل نصار، أنت فريد من نوعك، لا أستطيع الانتظار لأن نقضي حياتنا سويا نتعلم ونكبر ونضحك ونحب. بالتأكيد نعم أوافق”.

ونشرت جينفر صورة لها مع نايل وهما يقومان برحلة تزحلق، وبدت متأثرة ومتفاجئة بعدما عرض عليها نايل الزواج.

وظهرت جينفر في الصورة وهي ترتدي خاتما ماسيا كبيرا.

وكتب نايل على صفحته على موقع انستغرام: “لقد وافقت “.

وبدأت علاقة الصداقة بين نايل وجينفر أثناء دراستهما في جامعة ستانفورد.

